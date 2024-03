Zee Cine Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours; Jawan wins Best Film

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji won Best Actor and Best Actress (Popular) for Jawan and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, while Jawan and its director Atlee were declared Best Film and Best Director at the 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024.

The 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024 were announced at a gala event in Mumbai on Sunday, March 10. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the popular categories, while Sunny Deol and Kiara Advani bagged the viewer's choice Best Actor and Best Actress trophies.

Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan swept the awards winning in ten categories including Best Film. Atlee won Best Director and Best Story for his vigilante masala actioner, while Anirudh Ravichander bagged the Best Music and Best Background Score for the film.

Here is the entire list of winners at the Zee Cine Awards 2024

Best Film - Jawan

Best Director - Atlee, Jawan

Best Actor (Popular) - Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan and Pathaan

Best Actor (Viewer's Choice) - Sunny Deol, Gadar 2

Best Actress (Popular) - Rani Mukerji, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Actress (Viewer's Choice) - Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Male) - Kartik Aaryan, Satyaprem Ki Katha

Performer of the Year (Female) - Ananya Panday, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Best Music - Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan

Best Lyrics - Kumaar, Chaleya - Jawan

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh, Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao, Besharam Rang - Pathaan

Best Story - Atlee, Jawan

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Jawan

Best Background Score - Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan

Best Costume Design - Manish Malhotra, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Action - Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues - Jawan

Best VFX - Red Chillies VFX, Jawan

Best Choreography - Bosco-Martis, Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan

The star-studded night saw performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt. Zee Cine Awards 2024 will be telecast this Saturday, March 16 at 7 pm on Zee TV and Zee Cinema.



