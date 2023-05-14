Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming rom-com's title revealed ahead of trailer

A still from Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming rom-com has finally been given a title. The Laxman Utekar directorial, which was even reported as Lukka Chuppi 2, is now being called, Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke. On Sunday, May 14, the makers revealed the title of the film, a day before the official trailer release.

The trailer of Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke will be released a day prior to Vicky Kaushal's 35th birthday. The primary cast of the film released the title reveal teaser on their respective Instagram handles. Vicky Kaushal shared the video and wrote in the caption, "Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani?"

Here's the title reveal video

Last Thursday, Sara Ali Khan shared an update about dubbing for the same film. Before resuming work, Sara took a mini-vacation in Kedarnath. Along with her pictures, Sara wrote, "The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera. Today I can’t imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have. Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath".

Last year in January, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle Thursday to announce the wrap of her upcoming film, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, helmed by Lakshman Utekar. Alongside a romantic still in which Vicky and Sara can be seen looking head over heels in love, gazing into each other's eyes, Sara penned down a note, expressing gratitude to the team who helped her embody the character of 'Saumya'.

In the caption, she wrote, "It’s a film wrap Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better."

Here's the post

Apart from Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke, Sara will also be seen in Metro...In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan. On the other side, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.