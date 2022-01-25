'We Indians are in a much better place than many other countries,' says Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehendi, who has been ruling our hearts with his songs, needs no introduction. On the occasion of Republic Day, the singer just has one wish for every Indian, ‘to be grateful’ to be living in this country.

Daler Mehendi requested his fans to ‘love our country and not think that we are backward.’ He will be singing songs to his fans on Republic Day on the stage of India’s first ever virtual live concert in the metaverse. According to Hindustan Times, while showing his excitement about the same, he said, “The whole world will see this and be a part of it. It is a new concept. This is a challenging thing to achieve. I am lucky that the team asked me to collaborate with me. At first, I didn’t understand the concept, but then I realised that it is very popular outside of India.”

He then mentioned, “It will soon gain prominence in India as well. It is a total digital avatar and totally virtual.. There is also a lot of money in this. I think after a few years this is what is going to be the next big thing.”

The 54-year-old singer feels that India has done a far better job while fighting a battle against Covid-19 in comparison to other countries. He is glad to see his music ‘resonating’ with the netizens during the tough times.

He stated, “We [India] are a thriving economy. Look at Afghanistan, the turmoil that is there in the country and there are so many countries that are undergoing internal and external conflicts all over the world. We are in a much better place than many other countries. Even with Covid itni badi trasdi guzar sakti thi but aisa nahi hua, third wave bhi humne samhaal liya. Thank God that we live in India and we are Indians.”