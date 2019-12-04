'We connected so well': Deepika Padukone reveals her last conversation with Sridevi

It's been more than a year since Sridevi passed away and her void is still felt in the hearts of many. The actor's family including Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are often seen talking about their mom. On Sunday, a book on the late actor titled Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess by Satyarth Nayak was unveiled at an event held in Delhi. The launch was attended by Boney along with English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde and Deepika Padukone.

At the event, Deepika spoke about Sridevi and also revealed the last conversation she had with her. The Padmaavat actor stated, "I feel extremely honoured that I got this opportunity to be here. Boneyji and Sridevi ma'am are my first champions. From the time I started my career in 2007, they would send me a personal message during the release of my every movie and I still have all those messages. Sridevi ma’am was someone I got close to at a personal level, maybe it was a South Indian connect."

She added, "We connected so well that my last conversation with her was about staff issues at home. So, that was a kind of relationship we shared. She was supportive of everything that I have done in my life, personally and professionally. She’ll always be missed."

Deepika also consoled Boney who was sobbing at the event while the book was launched and praises were showered on Sridevi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, DP will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak releasing on December 10, 2020.