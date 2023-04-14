Search icon
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan channels Katrina Kaif as she dances to Khwab Dekhe, internet finds it 'extremely hot'

Anjini Dhawan, niece of actor Varun Dhawan, impressed her Instagram followers with performance to Khwab Dekhe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan put up a scintillating performance to Race song Khwab Dekhe recently and shared the video on her Instagram on Thursday. The 22-year-old, who has a sizable social media following, shared the video where she danced to the song along with two fellow dancers and earned a lot of praise from fans and industry friends alike.

Taking to her Instagram, Anjini shared the video of her performance that was shot at a dance studio. Anjini, dressed in black shorts and a sports bra, was joined by two fellow dancers in identical clothing. In the caption, she simply tagged the choreographer for the song. Anjini and her two fellow dancers matched steps on the choreography, acing the song quite smoothly.

And her performance certainly impressed her followers. Many left comments like ‘extremely hot’ or praised her dance. Some others said that Anjii was already showing signs of being a film star some day. “I want to watch a movie starring you. I feel that you will be a big star one day,” wrote one Instagram user.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anjini comes from a film family. Her father, Siddharth Dhawan was an actor himself who appeared in films like Sarfarosh-E-Hind. Her grandfather Anil Dhawan was a leading man in the 70s. Anil’s brother David Dhawan is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers and his son Varun i a leading actor today.

Anjini is also set to enter the film industry soon.Her grandfather Anil Dhawan had earlier said that Anjini has been working to prepare herself for a Bollywood debut. He was quoted by a news portal as saying, "She has been working hard for over two years. She’s been learning to dance, do acrobatics, undertaking lessons to learn the skills required to do action smoothly, and also working on her linguistic skills and getting her diction right. She has also had two-three coaches teaching her acting."

