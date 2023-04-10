Search icon
Anjini Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's niece, burns the internet with sultry bikini photos, Suhana Khan reacts

Anjini Dhawan is the niece of the Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan. Her father, Siddharth Dhawan is the cousin of Varun.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is one of the lesser-known celenbrities but Anjini sure has a large social media following thanks to her stunning beauty and glamour, no less than that of a Bollywood actress. Anjini Dhawan's photos often go viral on social media after she shares it. 

Anjini Dhawan recently shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram account. In the photos, Anjini could be seen at a beach getaway with her friend. Anjini Dhawan could be seen posing in a sexy while bikini against the backdrop of calm, serene water. 

Anjini Dhawan also gave a glipmse on the food she ate and the sunsets she witnessed. Anjini Dhawan also added a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie in the series of photos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan liked her post and other fans commented on her beauty. One user wrote, "Hottie," while another said, "prettiest in that bikini."

For the unversed, Anjini Dhawan is the niece of the Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan. Her father, Siddharth Dhawan is the cousin of Varun. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anjini Dhawan's grandfather and senior actor Anil Dhawan had earlier said that Anjini has been working to prepare herself for a Bollywood debut. He was quoted by a news portal as saying, "She has been working hard for over two years. She’s been learning to dance, do acrobatics, undertaking lessons to learn the skills required to do action smoothly, and also working on her linguistic skills and getting her diction right. She has also had two-three coaches teaching her acting."

