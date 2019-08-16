Trending#

Watch: This video of Salman Khan shooting for 'Dabangg 3' amidst rains in Jaipur is going viral!

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are shooting for Dabangg 3 in Jaipur...


Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 06:53 PM IST

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film - Dabangg 3. The movie which also stars Sonakshi Sinha is the third film in the Dabangg franchise. The shooting of Dabangg 3 kick started in Madhya Pradesh and now the film's unit is shooting in Rajasthan.

Recently, Salman Khan took to his Instagram page to share a video from the sets of the film in Jaipur, sending his fans his best wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. The video has Salman donning a crisp blue shirt, speaking to his fans as it's raining heavily in the backdrop. Sonakshi can also be seen standing behind Salman Khan

Looks like the team of Dabangg 3 has been braving the rains to shoot in the pink city. The video shared by Salman is going viral on the photo sharing platform. 

Meanwhile, apart from Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has also taken up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah in which he will star along with Alia Bhatt. The actor also has the immensely anticipated Kick 2 in stor as well. 

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in back to back releases - Khandaani Shafakhana and Mission Mangal which released this Independence Day. 

