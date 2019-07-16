'Dabangg 3': Salman Khan to romance Mahesh Manjrekar's younger daughter Saiee and not elder one Ashwami

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 will have the superstar featuring in two different eras. One will have him seen as young Chulbul Pandey in his 20s and other the continuation of Dabangg 2. Sonakshi Sinha will be reprising her role as Rajjo, Chulbul's wife but there were reports making the rounds that a newcomer will be roped in to play Salman's love interest in the flashback sequence. It was said that filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami Manjrekar will be making her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3 opposite Salman.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, not Ashwami, her younger sister Saiee has been finalised to play Salman's one of the heroines in Dabangg 3. Talking about it, a source stated to the tabloid, "She plays Salman’s love interest and her role is primarily in the prequel. However, life comes full circle as the character has relevance to the conflict Chulbul is battling in the present."

Earlier talking about Ashwami, a source had said to DNA After Hrs, "Contrary to reports, Ashwami plays a girl who is rescued by Chulbul Pandey. Like the first two instalments, which showcased a heroic entry for Chulbul, this time, too, it will be heroic, but it’s being treated differently by Salman and director Prabhudheva. Nonetheless, Ashwami plays a pivotal part that sets the tone of the narrative."

Now, Saiee will be one of the newcomers who have been launched in Bollywood by Salman.

Talking about Dabangg 3, the film is directed by Prabhudheva and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.