'Don't thakao paani bachao': Salman Khan gives a twist to the #BottleCapChallenge with an important message, Watch

While almost the entire B-Town has taken up the #BottleCapChallenge, it was only about time when Salman Khan too would take it up. We saw some hilarious spins on the popular Bottle Cap Challenge, which is going viral on social media, witch people trying to flip the cap of a bottle with a back flip (most of the times).

So when Salman Khan decided to take up the challenge, he decided to do it in his own style and spread an important message too. The actor shared a small video of himself, taking up the #BottleCapChallenge with a twist. He then ends up drinking the whole bottle of water and says in the end, "Paani bachao".

Salman shared the video, captioning it, "Don't thakao, paani bachao". The actor seems to have made the video during his workout session in the gym.

Watch the video right here:

Don’t thakao paani bachao pic.twitter.com/PjfdGxdTJg — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2019

Just a few minutes ago, Salman also shared a sneak peek of the 'Being strong gym' that has been set up for the Dabangg 3 team. The actor has been working out and sweating it out pretty hard in the gym for his upcoming project.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his Eid release Bharat. The film that also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover has been a huge success at the box office.

The actor is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 which is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise in which Salman plays the character of a cop - Chulbul Pandey. Apart from that, the actor has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt.