Watch: Suhana Khan stuns in pink mini sleeveless dress, flashes million-dollar smile in VIRAL video

File Photo

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was recently in attendance at the grand opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Suhana was accompanied by her mom Gauri Khan and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor for the big event. While the guest list also included supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Suhana Khan's photos and videos from the event see her adding to the glam quotient with her shimmering, blingy dress.

READ | Pathaan release, movie reviews live updates: First review of SRK starrer is OUT! Fans say it 'lives up to expectations'

While Suhana herself shared some photos from the star-studded Dubai event, her video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has gone viral on social media. In the video, Suhana can be seen looking straight at the camera, first with a somber look and then breaking into a million-dollar smile. The video already has garnered thousands of likes on it.

Watch the video here.

For the event, Suhana Khan chose to wear a beautiful pink mini sleeveless dress with crystal cord straps adorned with crystal bows. The dress complemented her overall look which she paired with a pair of strappy sandals. As for the makeup, Suhana let her dress do all the talking as she opted for a soft glam look and wore her hair in a middle-part sleek way. Her accessories only included a pair of diamond earrings.

Suhana’s stunning dress is credited to the designer label Sol Angelann. The dress is available in multiple colours and retails for $1,150 (approximately Rs 93,123).

READ | Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space in Pathaan has fans going wild in theatres: 'Tiger owning Pathaan'

On the work front, Suhana is soon set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. She was recently also spotted attending a screening of her father Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan which was released today in theatres.