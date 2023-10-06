Watch: Parineeti Chopra gets warm welcome from Raghav Chadha's family, couple reveals who made the first move

Parineeti Chopra gets a grand welcome with dhol beats from Raghav Chadha's family, netizens call video 'wholesome'.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The couple’s wedding video went viral on social media and now, the couple’s post-wedding ritual has taken the internet by storm.

On Friday, Four Fold Pictures shared a glimpse of how Parineeti Chopra got a welcome at Raghav Chadha’s house with dhol beats. The video also showed the couple playing couple games and answering questions like who is funnier and who made the first move in their relationship. The video gave a glimpse of the sweet bond between Parineeti and her mother-in-law. At the end of the video, Parineeti can be seen hugging Raghav Chadha and saying “This is the best family in the world because they make me feel like a queen.”

The caption of the video read, “A daughter-in-law is the light that brings happiness into a mother's life. Never seen a Bahu Swagat so beautifully done! The Chadha family planned a surprise dhol and decor for @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 followed by some sweet and fun games. As Pari said… the best family in the world. They surely made her feel like a QUEEN.”

The couple’s sweet video left netizens in awe and they showered their love on the couple. One of the comments read, “This is so beautiful.” Another wrote, “This is so wholesome.” Another fan commented, “Wholesome. Cried once again damn happy for this girl.” Another comment read, “The best welcome for a daughter-in-law.”

Parineeti Chopra also sang a special song for Raghav Chadha on her wedding which was self-composed and self-taught by the actress. Sharing the wedding video, the actress wrote, “To my husband. The most important song I've ever sung walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words ..... What do I even say? O piya, chal chalein aa.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra is currently seen in the movie Mission Raniganj. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Malhotra, and others in key roles and is receiving a positive response from the audience.