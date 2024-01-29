Twitter
Watch: Kartik Aaryan left in shock as his fans break barricade to meet him at awards event, video goes viral

As Kartik Aaryan went towards the swarm of his fans, they broke the barrier to greet him at the Filmfare Awards 2024 on Sunday night.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:03 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan, whose interesting interactions with fans often grab headlines, was left in shock after he saw fans breaking the barricade and falling on each other after he went to greet them at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 28. 

The incident was shared by a celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, where Kartik made his entry at the event and paused to shake hands with some of his fans. In the clip, the Dhamaka star was seen walking on the red carpet while making his way to an awards show where he also gave an energetic performance.

Fans in thousands gathered to catch his glimpse of the actor. He waved and even went on to greet them. As he went towards the swarm of fans who stood behind the barricade, the crowd broke the barrier to greet him. A concerned Kartik quickly took a step back and asked the security to take care of what happened.

Talking about the awards, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lifted the the Black Lady statuettes for Best Actor and Best Actress for their phenomenal performances in Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 12th Fail and its director Vidhu Vinod Chopra were declared Best Film and Best Director.

The star-studded show was hosted by Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan rocked the stage with their scintillating performances. The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 will be telecast on Zee TV, on February 18, 9 PM onwards.

