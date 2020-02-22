Watch: Kartik Aaryan can't stop grinning as he shoots for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in Jaipur

After the release of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan has jumped to his next project which is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for Anees Bazmee directorial co-starring Tabu and Kiara Advani. The first look of the film was unveiled last year in August with Kartik donning the iconic yellow costume which Akshay had worn in the first instalment. In the second part, Kartik will be seen as the ghostbuster just like Akshay.

Today, Kartik took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he is again donning the yellow costume with rudraksha and black sunglasses. The charming actor couldn't stop smiling as the video is being shot. He has resumed the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur. Kartik captioned the video stating, "Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti Ting ding ting tiding ting ting #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Jaipur lets Roll Mango Season Begins"

Check out the video below:

Earlier while talking about starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik had told DNA After Hrs, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa has always been one of my favourite comedy-supernatural thrillers and now being part of BB2 makes me happy, especially because I’ve been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and it’s a great responsibility to take his franchise forward. It’s a hilarious script and Anees (Bazmee, director) sir has taken it on another level."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marks first outing of Kartik and Kiara on the big screen. The horror-comedy is all set to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.