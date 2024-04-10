Watch: Janhvi Kapoor confirms dating Shikhar Pahariya in style, arrives at Maidaan screening wearing his name's...

Janhvi Kapoor confirms her relationship rumours with Shikhar Pahariya at Maidaan screening

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted together at events and taking blessings at temples. Their dating rumours have been doing rounds for a long time and now the actress has finally confirmed the relationship in style at the Maidaan screening.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen attending the screening of his father Boney Kapoor's production Maidaan's screening in Mumbai. The actress was seen flaunting her curves in a white pantsuit, however, what caught everyone's attention was the actress' necklace which confirmed her relationship with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor completed her classy look with Shikhar Pahariya's name necklace. The necklace that Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing had "Shiku" written on it. Earlier, during the Koffee With Karan episode, the actress also revealed that she has Shikhar Pahariya as one of the three persons on her speed dial.

During a recent interview with Zoom, Boney Kapoor spoke at length about his fondness for Shikhar. “I love him (Shikhar) and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he could never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our setup.”\

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama helmed by Amit Sharma and stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajaraj Rao in key roles. The film is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be soon making her Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Not only this, the actress also has RC16 with Ram Charan in the pipeline. She will also be in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao which is set to hit the theatres this year.

