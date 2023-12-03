Watch: Badshah parties with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, netizens react

Hania Aamir dropped a series of photos from her recent outing with Badshah and Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla in Dubai

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir surprised fans with her latest Instagram post, sharing a glimpse of her meeting with Badshah and Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla in Dubai. Her post went viral and grabbed everyone’s attention.

Hania Aamir dropped a series of photos wearing a striking black outfit during her recent outing. With just a coffee emoji as her caption, she shared candid moments with Badshah, including a group photo featuring Karan Aujla. Alongside these images, she also posted a couple of videos capturing the night's vibe and even offered a glimpse of the delicious meal she enjoyed during the gathering.

Take a look:

Social media users reacted to it, one of them wrote, “sapna toota ha tou dil kabhi jalta ha..” The second one said, “Ye Baadshah ko dekh dekh k 1kg khoon kal se kam ho gaya hai.” The third one said, “Only Reason why Indians still cry over 1947 partition.” The fourth one said, “Badshah bhai ek baar Hania ko behen bol do to hame sukoon aajayega.” The fifth one said, “iss badshah Ka kuch Karna Padega....”

Earlier, Badshah and Mrunal Thakur were seen holding hands at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash and the viral videos sparked dating rumours between the rapper and the actress. Now, Badshah has indirectly addressed these rumours as he took to his Instagram Stories on November 14, and shared an amusing note.

"Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (It’s not what you all are thinking)", he wrote and added a laughing face emoji. He didn't directly mention what he is talking about, but the whole internet has been talking about his clips with the Jersey actress since Monday.

For the unversed, Born in Delhi as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Badshah had tied the knot with Jasmine Masih in 2012, but they divorced each other in 2017. Their only child, a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born six years earlier in 2017. He was most recently seen as the judge on the tenth season of India's Got Talent, which ended earlier this month.