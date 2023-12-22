Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Salman Khan hug each other at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, netizens react

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Vin Diesel's ex-assistant accuses him of sexual assault

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm gets Rs 200 crore in fresh round, to use funds to get Ola, Uber’s…

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest

Tips to style winter outfits

8 neurobic exercises that improve memory

Anti-Aging Diet: 8 foods that can help you look younger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Salman Khan hug each other at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, netizens react

In the viral photos and videos, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen hugging Salman Khan at Anand Pandit's birthday bash.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Film producer Anand Pandit on Thursday night hosted a grand star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Niel Nitin Mukesh among others marked their presence.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. In a viral inside clip from the bash, Salman Khan could be seen greeting Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan on the stage with a warm hug. The videos of the actors greeting each other are going viral on social media, and social media users are reacting to them.

Watch viral videos:  

Producer Anand Pandit is known for his films like ‘Chehre’, ‘The Big Bull’, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Total Dhamaal’ among others. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.”

However, Salman has still not announced his next project. Talking about Amitabh, he will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. (With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister today

Woman hit with Rs 1 lakh charge for using hair dryer in hotel, here's why

Tata Safari, Tata Harrier SUVs receive Bharat-NCAP 5-star rating, Gadkari lauds Ratan Tata's company

'These tears are...': Congress on Sakshi Malik announcing retirement after Brij Bhushan associate wins WFI polls

Meet actress who left Bollywood after viral video destroyed her career, OTT career was flop, from family of superstars

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE