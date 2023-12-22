Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Salman Khan hug each other at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, netizens react

In the viral photos and videos, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen hugging Salman Khan at Anand Pandit's birthday bash.

Film producer Anand Pandit on Thursday night hosted a grand star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Several B-town celebs, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Niel Nitin Mukesh among others marked their presence.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. In a viral inside clip from the bash, Salman Khan could be seen greeting Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan on the stage with a warm hug. The videos of the actors greeting each other are going viral on social media, and social media users are reacting to them.

Watch viral videos:

Producer Anand Pandit is known for his films like ‘Chehre’, ‘The Big Bull’, ‘Thank God’, and ‘Total Dhamaal’ among others. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.”

However, Salman has still not announced his next project. Talking about Amitabh, he will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. (With inputs from ANI)