Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing, facilities and other updated details

'Russia is ready to use...': President Putin issues blunt warning ahead of presidential vote this week

Electoral Bonds case: 22,217 bonds purchased from 2019 to 2024, SBI tells SC

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Google Chrome users, remote attacker can…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Meet man, an Indian, who quit Rs 1 crore salary job in Microsoft due to...

Delhi Capital's strongest playing XI for IPL 2024

Things to know about Area 51

9 Bollywood stars who rejected blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Ed Sheeran channels Allu Arjun, dances to Butta Bomma, does SRK's signature pose with Armaan Malik; fans react

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

This low-budget film did better VFX than Adipurush, Brahmastra, Marvel, DC in just Rs 80 crore, no foreign crew, won...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

To hype the release of upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the makers released the new song from the movie, Wallah Habibi. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar, shared the song Wallah Habibi on his social media platforms

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 02:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A still from the song featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To hype the release of upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the makers released the new song from the movie, Wallah Habibi. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar shared the song Wallah Habibi on his social media platforms. The track has been composed by Vishal Mishra, who earlier delivered a chartbuster in the form of Pehle Bhi Main from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster Animal. Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani along with Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita have gone behind the mic to lend their vocals to the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil for the track.

The song, which has been shot in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, has an Arabic vibe to it and the dance has been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. The track has been shot in extreme weather conditions with intense wind in Wadi Rum.

The song gives perfect vibes of an Arabic dance number and also gives glimpses of the bromance between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Apart from Akshay-Tiger,  leading ladies Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F grab attention with their 'sizzling hot' looks.

Here's the new song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The excitement surrounding the song is palpable, as fans flood the comments section with praise, saying, “Khiladi energy is always next level” and “Blockbuster”, highlighting Akshay Kumar's unmatched energy and predicting yet another blockbuster hit. A netizen called the song "Tabahi." Another netizen wrote, "Ye film Akshay or tiger dono ke career ke liye superhit hona zaroori hai." One of the internet users wrote, "Akshay+tiger+Vishal Mishra+Vishal dadlani= chartbuster song." Another internet user wrote, "This is sure Biggest Blockbuster song of the year BMCM movie and tiger shroff Akshay Kumar sir ki career ki." One of the netizens called Manushi and Alaya a "Sizzling hot duo".

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit theatres on the festive occasion of Eid in April.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Ed Sheeran to India with his mother’s handmade Pinni

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

Anil Ambani’s firm may soon get Rs 40000000000, state cabinet approves buyout of…

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

DNA Explainer: What factors are responsible for massive water crisis in Bengaluru?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement