Wallah Habibi: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's new song shows Akshay-Tiger's bromance, Manushi, Alaya look 'sizzling hot'

To hype the release of upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the makers released the new song from the movie, Wallah Habibi. On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar shared the song Wallah Habibi on his social media platforms. The track has been composed by Vishal Mishra, who earlier delivered a chartbuster in the form of Pehle Bhi Main from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster Animal. Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani along with Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita have gone behind the mic to lend their vocals to the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil for the track.

The song, which has been shot in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, has an Arabic vibe to it and the dance has been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. The track has been shot in extreme weather conditions with intense wind in Wadi Rum.

The song gives perfect vibes of an Arabic dance number and also gives glimpses of the bromance between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Apart from Akshay-Tiger, leading ladies Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F grab attention with their 'sizzling hot' looks.

Here's the new song from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The excitement surrounding the song is palpable, as fans flood the comments section with praise, saying, “Khiladi energy is always next level” and “Blockbuster”, highlighting Akshay Kumar's unmatched energy and predicting yet another blockbuster hit. A netizen called the song "Tabahi." Another netizen wrote, "Ye film Akshay or tiger dono ke career ke liye superhit hona zaroori hai." One of the internet users wrote, "Akshay+tiger+Vishal Mishra+Vishal dadlani= chartbuster song." Another internet user wrote, "This is sure Biggest Blockbuster song of the year BMCM movie and tiger shroff Akshay Kumar sir ki career ki." One of the netizens called Manushi and Alaya a "Sizzling hot duo".

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ Films, the movie boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to hit theatres on the festive occasion of Eid in April.