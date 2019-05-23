Wait, What? Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just get two new tattoos or are they Taimur Ali Khan's doodlings?

Did you spot Kareena Kapoor Khan's two brand new tattoos?

Just a few months into their relationship, Saif Ali Khan went all out and got Kareena Kapoor Khan's name tattooed on his forearm. For Saif, this was a way of showing the world that he had found 'the one'. Whenever the media questioned Kareena whether she would ever be able to do the same for him, she always maintained that she's not a 'tattoo chic."

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, Kareena had said, "I'm not keen on tattoos. I don't want to ruin my body with them." Kareena admitted that she does stop to admire tattoos on her friends and colleagues but reasserted that she is not in favour of getting one for herself.

However, during her recent outings in Mumbai, Bebo was spotted sporting not one but two tattoos - one on her right arm and second on the bicep of her left hand.

Check them out for yourself :

Now, we are not sure whether it's a part of her new look for some film or whether Kareena has actually got inked. It could also most possibly be her naughty son Taimur Ali Khan's doing. Infact, Kareena had once revealed how obsessed Taimur is with his father Saif's tattoo.

Last year in an interview to Brides Today, when asked what's the most romantic thing Saif has ever done for her, Kareena had said, "I think the most romantic thing is when my son points at it (the tattoo) now and asks. Like, he is all the time looking at that tattoo. And Saif is like, 'This is your amma's name'. And he (Taimur) keeps wondering like, 'What is he saying?' I think that's a special moment for me."

At an event, Saif had revealed that the decision to get the tattoo was rather spontaneous. They were talking one afternoon, and somehow, the topic of David Beckham and his tattoos came up. One thing led to another, and Saif got inked.

He joked, "I wanted to say, 'Look, this is what I have done and it's a pretty serious commitment. I can wave it in your face every time you say 'Casanova'! I'll say, 'But I haven't done that before!'"