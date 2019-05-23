Wait, What? Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just get two new tattoos or are they Taimur Ali Khan's doodlings?

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Wait, What? Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just get two new tattoos or are they Taimur Ali Khan's doodlings?

Did you spot Kareena Kapoor Khan's two brand new tattoos?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 02:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just a few months into their relationship, Saif Ali Khan went all out and got Kareena Kapoor Khan's name tattooed on his forearm. For Saif, this was a way of showing the world that he had found 'the one'. Whenever the media questioned Kareena whether she would ever be able to do the same for him, she always maintained that she's not a 'tattoo chic."

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, Kareena had said, "I'm not keen on tattoos. I don't want to ruin my body with them." Kareena admitted that she does stop to admire tattoos on her friends and colleagues but reasserted that she is not in favour of getting one for herself.

However, during her recent outings in Mumbai, Bebo was spotted sporting not one but two tattoos - one on her right arm and second on the bicep of her left hand.

Check them out for yourself : 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on

Now, we are not sure whether it's a part of her new look for some film or whether Kareena has actually got inked. It could also most possibly be her naughty son Taimur Ali Khan's doing. Infact, Kareena had once revealed how obsessed Taimur is with his father Saif's tattoo. 

Last year in an interview to Brides Today, when asked what's the most romantic thing Saif has ever done for her, Kareena had said, "I think the most romantic thing is when my son points at it (the tattoo) now and asks. Like, he is all the time looking at that tattoo. And Saif is like, 'This is your amma's name'. And he (Taimur) keeps wondering like, 'What is he saying?' I think that's a special moment for me."

At an event, Saif had revealed that the decision to get the tattoo was rather spontaneous. They were talking one afternoon, and somehow, the topic of David Beckham and his tattoos came up. One thing led to another, and Saif got inked.

He joked, "I wanted to say, 'Look, this is what I have done and it's a pretty serious commitment. I can wave it in your face every time you say 'Casanova'! I'll say, 'But I haven't done that before!'"

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet waiter-turned-IAS officer, who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked UPSC with rank...

Anti-NEET protest: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says agitation won't stop until…

'He has filled that position with expertise': R Ashwin backs this star batter at No. 5 for India in Asia Cup

J-K: Indian Army stops infiltration attempt along LoC in Poonch; two Pakistani terrorists killed

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE