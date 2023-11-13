Viral! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Diwali photos fuel live-in rumours, netizens spot these similarities

Headlines

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna penned same Diwali note to their fans, shared photos with similar backdrop.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

On the occasion of Diwali, celebs took to social media and wished their fans. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also shared photos and wishes on Instagram, however, what caugt everyone's attention was the similarities in their posts.

Both Vijay and Rashmika penned the same Diwali note to their fans, they wrote, "Happy Diwali my loves." Netizens spotted a similar backdrop in the photos, and got convinced that Rashmika is at Vijay's house.

Take a look:

Earlier, a Reddit user shared two photos, one of Vijay Deverakonda striking a pose at the terrace of his bungalow and the other is Rashmika Mandanna posing for a picture with the same backdrop. Rashmika can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile in a yellow saree. The post went viral with fans speculating that the two are in a live-in relationship.

Recently, at the trailer launch of his movie Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda said he believed in the institution of marriage and that he sees himself as a married man in the near future. He said, “I think I have become comfortable with the idea. Before marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. But now, I am having conversations about it. I am enjoying watching my friends being married. I am enjoying the happy marriages and I am enjoying the troubled marriages, everything is entertaining. But I hope to have a married life of my own and that’s a chapter in life that everyone should experience.” 

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their chemistry in the movie was much loved by the audience. 

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Kushi. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is garnering immense love and praise from the audience. 

Rashmika Mandanna on the other hand is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is a gangster drama scheduled to release on December 1.

 

