Vikram Vedha OG star R Madhavan reacts to trailer of Hindi remake starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan

Vikram Vedha

The trailer of Vikram Vedha Hindi remake starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has been released with much fanfare, and now even the OG star of Tamil hit, R Madhavan has reacted to the trailer.

R Madhavan who played the role of Vikram in 2017 shared his views about the trailer on his Twitter. Rocketry star is quite impressed with the remake, and he wrote, "Awesomeeeeeee trailer guys… dynamic and huge ….can’t wait to see this in theaters … all the very very best- VikramVedha in cinemas worldwide on 30 Sep 2022.@iHrithik #SaifAliKhan @PushkarGayatri @radhika_apte #BhushanKumar @Shibasishsarkar @sash041075 @chakdyn @vivekbagrawal."

Here's R Madhavan's reaction

Earlier while promoting his last released Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan shared his views over the Hindi remake of his film. The original film starred him and Vijay Sethupathi, and it was helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri. During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan said, "I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing because I have a feeling he will.” Vikram Vedha is based on the popular folklore of Vikram and Betaal.

READ: Vikram Vedha: R Madhavan chooses Saif Ali Khan over Hrithik Roshan, says 'I want to know..'

In the original version, Madhavan played the role of Vikram, whereas Vijay Sethupathi played the role of Vedha aka Betaal. In the remake, Hrithik has stepped into Vijay's shoes, and he will have a face-off against Saif's character. Before that in January, on Hrithik's birthday, the makers released the first look of his character Vedha. R Madhavan, who played Vikram in the original film too joined in the social conversation as he tweeted, "Now that's a 'Vedha' I do want to see…Wow bro…this is EPIC. Damnnn." Vikram Vedha Hindi remake will release in cinemas on September 30.