Vikram Vedha: R Madhavan chooses Saif Ali Khan over Hrithik Roshan, says 'I want to know..'

Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan-Hrithik Roshan

R Madhavan is known for speaking from his heart and expressing his thoughts without any filter. While promoting his recent-released Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the actor also shared his views about the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. His 2017 blockbuster film is been remade by the same directors Pushkar and Gayathri, but with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Madhavan opened up about Vikram Vedha's remake, and he shared his excitement to watch Saif Ali Khan.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan said, "I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me. I want to know whether he will beat me, and make it more convincing because I have a feeling he will.” Vikram Vedha is based on the popular folklore of Vikram and Betaal. In the original version, Madhavan played the role of Vikram, whereas Vijay Sethupathi played the role of Vedha aka Betaal. In the remake, Hrithik has stepped into Vijay's shoes, and he will have a face-off against Saif's character. Vikram Vedha's remake completed its filming in June and the film is scheduled to release in cinemas in September.

Speaking about Madhavan's recent released Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biographical drama is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan. Rocketry is winning accolades globally. The actor's acting chops have impressed everyone, and it has shown great signs of improvement at the box office as well. Till now, the Hindi version of Rocketry has earned around Rs 2 crores. Going with positive word-of-mouth, Rocketry will have a healthy week ahead.