Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vikram Vedha: Netizens call Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film teaser 'fantastic', 'real storm'

Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the teaser of Vikram Vedha has received an overwhelming response from netizens on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

Vikram Vedha: Netizens call Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's film teaser 'fantastic', 'real storm'
Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan/Instagram

Starring Saif Ali Khan as the no-nonsense cop Vikram and Hrithik Roshan as the dreaded gangster Vedha, Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The action-thriller, the official remake of the Tamil film of the same name, is directed by the husband-wife filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri who also helmed the original in 2017.

In the original, R Madhavan, who was most recently seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect portraying the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, played Vikram, and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen as the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, played the gangster Vedha.

The Vikram Vedha teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences, goosebumps-worthy background music, and the intense first look of the two leads. Overall, the teaser promises the Pushka Gayatri directorial to be a complete entertainment package.

As soon as the teaser was released online, the netizens were overjoyed seeing the teaser and shared their views on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. One user wrote, "Hrithik-Saif face off is always a good idea ! #VikramVedha trailer is fantastic ! @iHrithik continues to be a gorgeous mess and #SaifAliKhan returns with his OG swag."

Another tweet read, "#VikramVedha: Iss baar sirf maza hi nahi, tazzub bhi hoga. The style, swag, seeti-maar dialogues, goose bumping face-off, looks like a perfect remake. #VikramVedhateaser is pure MASS. Single screens will be on fire! Go for #HrithikRoshan& #SaifAliKhan."

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

READ | Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's film promises drama and mind-blowing action sequences

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production, Vikram Vedha releases in cinemas on September 30.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RSOS Rajasthan State Open School 10, 12 result 2022 DECLARED at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.