Vikram Vedha: KRK says he will review Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan's film if 'Bollywood people won't put him in jail'

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took to Twitter and expressed his desire to review Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s film Vikram Vedha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Credit: File photo

On Saturday, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan expressed his desire to review Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s film Vikram Vedha. He took to Twitter and took an indirect dig at ‘Bollywood people for putting him in jail.’ 

He tweeted, “I will definitely review film #VikramVedha if Bollywood people won’t put me in jail again before the release of the film.”

Earlier, he took a dig at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra and wrote, “I didn’t review film #Brahmastra still people didn’t go to theatres to watch it. So it has become a disaster. Hope @karanjohar.”

KRK was recently granted bail by the Mumbai court. The actor was arrested in a 2020 case over his controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. 

He was arrested in two cases, the second one was a molestation case of 2021. In this case, he was granted bail on Tuesday. After getting bail in both cases, KRK took to Twitter today and wrote “I am back for my vengeance.” He has now deleted the tweet and said, “Media is creating new stories. I am back and safe at my home. I don’t need any revenge from anyone. I have forgotten whatever bad thing happened with me. I believe, it was written in my destiny.”

For the unversed, Khan, was arrested by the police from the Mumbai airport last week in connection with his tweets. Police have claimed that Khan's posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities.

However, Khan in his bail plea moved through advocates Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav, said that the tweets in question were only his comments on the film titled "Laxmii Bomb" (released as only "Laxmii") and no offence as alleged by the police was committed.

Khan is acting as a "critic and/or reporter in the film Industry", the bail plea said.

 

