VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan set fashion goals, blow kiss as they pose together

Sara Ali Khan is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. She has been visiting several media platforms for the promotions along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. However, on Friday evening, the actor visited the sets of her stepmom and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want. It was the final day of the shoot for the second season and Sara joined the likes of Anita Dongre and Sonakshi Sinha as the guests.

Post the shoot, Kareena and Sara made a point to pose together for the shutterbugs present there. In the photos, Bebo looked beautiful in a casual look as she wore a hot pink shirt with darker tone trousers. She teamed it up with bubblegum pink pointed pumps. Kareena styled her hair in a high ponytail and opted for a fresh makeup look. On the other hand, Sara looked cute and quirky in a blue striped shirt with prints all over it with a purple sequined asymmetrical mini skirt. A pair of neon green hoop earrings and golden pointed pumps with top bun rounded her chic look.

While going their separate ways, Kareena and Sara had a candid conversation and latter blew kisses as she headed towards her vanity van. The official Instagram page of Ishq FM shared a Boomerang video of the stunning beauties with a caption stating, "Do the Ishq baby or do the twist baby? We’re confused!"

Check it out below:

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is releasing on February 14, 2020.