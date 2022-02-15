Vicky Kaushal's mushy Valentine's Day pic with Katrina Kaif celebrating 'day of love' goes VIRAL

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been grabbing headlines since their lavish, dreamy wedding in December 2021 as the beautiful couple keeps dropping pictures of their happy married life on social media. On February 14, the 'Sardar Udham' actor shared a romantic picture with wife Katrina Kaif marking their first Valentine's Day after their wedding.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Vicky dropped a mushy picture with Katrina in which the two actors can be seen twinning in white. As a caption, he mentioned that he doesn't need a special day to celebrate her as he wrote, "With you, everyday is a day of love!" and added a red heart emoji.

Celebrities thronged to the comments section and showered love on the couple. Anurag Kashyap, with whom Vicky started his career as an assistant director in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', wrote, "Cuties". Zoya Akhtar also dropped a heart emoji. Mini Mathur, who had attended their wedding with her husband-director Kabir Khan, wrote "Love love this". Even their fans couldn't stop their excitement as they expressed their love for the couple with red heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out the viral picture here

Earlier in the day, Katrina Kaif also took to Instagram and dropped a series of cozy pictures with Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters." Even Vicky Kaushal reacted to her post and wrote, "My valentine for life!" with a red heart emoji.

Vicky and Katrina dished out some serious couple goals by sharing these cute photos on Valentine's Day. Their fans always make their photos go viral on social media breaking the internet.