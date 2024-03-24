'Veer-Zaara moment': Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's appearances at IPL match make fans nostalgic, emotional

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan's appearances at IPL brought back memories of Veer Zaara.

The IPL 2024 has kicked off, the Kolkata Knight Riders faced off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Saturday. This marked the first league match of the tournament at KKR's home ground.

Shah Rukh Khan came to attend the match with their children, he received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the stadium. Later, Preity Zinta was also spotted there. This made fans nostalgic and emotional. Their appearances at IPL brought back memories of Veer Zaara.

Ho gayi aaj ki Veer Zaara complete



Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/AsHK0ZWoh2 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 23, 2024

Their photos and videos are going viral on social media. One of their fans wrote, "Ho gayi aaj ki Veer Zaara complete. Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan." The second one said, "Veer and Zaara on the same day." The third one said, "So good to see Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL. We've grown up watching them on TV, and they made such a lovely couple on screen."

Meanwhile, some fans praised the actress for her timeless beauty. One of them wrote, "Aankhon mein hai nasha..zulfon mein hai ghata." The second one said, "She'll always be Zara for me." The third one said, "She will always be my forever crush I wanna be her so badly every feature is perfect."

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta, known for her infectious smile, earlier made headlines with her latest real estate purchase. While she hasn't officially confirmed the news, there's buzz that the dimple girl might be returning to Mumbai.

Acquiring a flat in Bandra

Preity Zinta has reportedly invested in an apartment in the posh Bandra neighborhood of Mumbai. According to Moneycontrol, this flat boasts a carpet area of 1,474 square feet and carries an estimated price tag of Rs 17.01 crore. It's situated in the sought-after Pali Hill area of Bandra.

The developer behind the luxury

This residential apartment, covering around 1,721 square feet in total, is part of a super-premium residential tower currently under construction by Rustomjee in Pali Hill, Bandra. The price for this exquisite space is set at Rs 17.01 crore.

