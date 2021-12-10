Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani share fun BTS pics, videos from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' shoot in Russia

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani are currently in Russia shooting for their upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The two actors have been sharing fun behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the film on their Instagram account.

Varun Dhawan looked suave and dapper in a navy blue suit as he shared a set of five pictures on his Instagram account on Thursday. He made a dashing pose as he leaned on to a glass pane of a high-rise tower in the first three pictures. The 'Badlapur' actor is seen wearing a blue fur overcoat and black sunglasses in the next picture clicked outside in the chilly Russian weather. Captioning his pictures with "Hi from Russia", Varun even gave an amusing look with raised eyebrows in the last picture.





Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram account on Thursday and posted a bunch of pictures and videos chilling in Russia. She captioned her post as "Cute but cold" along with face frozen and ice cream emojis. Two delicious pancakes can also be seen in two of the pictures that the actor shared. Kiara is seen posing in front of the magnificent Russian architectural marvels in the next pictures. It seems that the 'Kabir Singh' actor loves her music as she flawlessly played piano in a small clip at the end of her post.



'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in supporting roles. Backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film releases in cinemas on 24th June next year.