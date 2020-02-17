US airport authority finds Sara Ali Khan 'shady', here's why

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan has trouble with the US airport authority since they find her shady and it is not only because she is a Muslim. Sara happened to reveal that there is a problem with the photos on her ID card which is why she comes out as 'shady'.

Sara Ali Khan's transformation became a topic of discussion once again at East India Company. While talking about the same, Sara revealed that there are different photographs on her regular visa, student visa and her ID card. “My regular visa, my student visa and me currently are all different. So, they are like, ‘What is going on? This is a bit shady.’ My surname is Sultan and it is America, so you can just imagine,” she said.

“You know what happens is, because I was 96 kgs when I did my ID card picture, there’s a bit of a problem. Because they are like, ‘What?’ and then they put it together. Especially in America,” added Sara.

Sara had studied at New York's Columbia University and is a regular visitor there during her vacations. She was recently seen in 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan. After that, Sara will work opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of 'Coolie No 1'.