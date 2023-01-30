Urfi Javed responds to being trolled for sarcastic reply to Kangana: 'Before people start commenting how dumb I am...'

Urfi Javed and Kangana Ranaut had a minor Twitter fight

Urfi Javed and Kangana Ranaut engaged in a war of words on Twitter on Monday after the former took objection to a tweet by Kangana on Muslim actors. But Kangana’s response, which included a demand for Uniform Civil Code, elicited a rather cheeky response from the model.

After Urfi had shared a tweet from Kangana calling it divisive, Kangana responded by saying she had to divide since there was no Uniform Civil Code in India. She even tagged PM Narendra Modi and said we should all demand UCC from him. Reacting to this, Urfi wrote, tongue firmly in cheek, “Uniform wound be a bad idea for me maam! I’m popular only because of my clothes.”

It seems many of Urfi’s followers missed the sarcasm as there were several tweets explaining her the concept of Uniform Civil Code. Minutes later, the Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla contestant clarified, “Before people start commenting how dumb I am , im being sarcastic here guys ! SARCASM HUMOUR FUNNY.”

The tiff began when Urfi objected to a tweet by Kangana on how Muslim actors have always been loved in India. The model wrote, “Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors , Hindu actors . Art is not divided by religion . There are only actors.” To this, Kangana responded, “Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?”

However, after Urfi’s cheeky reply, many of her fans reacted saying she let up very easily. Responding to someone saying she ‘didn’t seem to want to take it forward,’ Urfi admitted, “Kangana se thode panga Lena hai yar. Cm tak ki band baja chuki hai wo (I don’t want to mess with Kangana. She has even set the CM straight.”