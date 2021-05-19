Unseen photo of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with Ayan Mukerji from the sets of 'Brahmastra' catches netizens' attention

Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial 'Brahmastra' is one of the most delayed and anticipated Bollywood films in recent times. The fantasy drama marks the first outing of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the big screen. They fell in love with each other on the sets of Brahmastra when they kickstarted the shoot in 2018. Now, we came across an unseen throwback photo of Ranbir, Alia and Ayan posing with Rahul Sharma, the aerial cinematographer of the film.

In the photo clicked at Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, all four of them are seen posing amid the heavy snow. Ranbir is looking handsome as ever in a black winter outfit with a brick red shawl around his neck. While Alia is seen in a neon green heavy winter jacket and black gloves. On the other hand, Ayan wore a white winter jacket in the photo.

Rahul shared the photo with a caption stating, "SHOOTING FOR Brahmāstra #brahmastra #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #ayanmukerji #dharmaproductions #spitivalley #manali #bollywood #drone #cinematography #pilot #dronepilot #arri #arrialexa #teradek #shooting #film #dji."

'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the film.

The shooting for the film kickstarted in Bulgaria back in 2018, and they have shot in Mumbai, Varanasi among other locations in the country. 'Brahmastra' is in the last leg of its shooting as announced by Alia a few months back. However, the new release date is yet to be announced.