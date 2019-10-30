'Two different films, we announced first': Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Bala' vs 'Ujda Chaman' controversy

For a very long time, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala has been caught up with several controversies. First over script where Kamal Kant Chandra earlier alleged that Ayushmann and Bala team stole his script, which he sent the actor over WhatsApp. Then for being similar to Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman, which also talks about premature balding. Moreover, even Dr Zeus slammed the makers of Bala for allegedly lifting his song 'Don't Be Shy' without his permission.

After all this chaos, Bala will be releasing on the said date that is, November 8, 2019. During a recent interaction with IANS, Ayushmann spoke about the controversies on Ujda Chaman. Sunny's film is the official Hindi remake of Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe, while Ayushmann said that Bala is an original story. He stated, "We shot our film first, announced our film first. There's just one similar line, otherwise, it's a different film. I've seen the South Indian film (on which 'Ujda Chaman' is based) after we completed the shoot. Once you see the film you'll realise (the difference)."

He further shared, "It ("Bala") isn't about just receding hair or baldness. It is about loving and discovering yourself, more than anything else."

Ayushmann went on to talk about his scripting choice saying, "I've ventured into farfetched territories like sperm donation (in "Vicky Donor") and erectile dysfunction ("Shubh Mangal Saavdhan"). This was the most common one. It's just the empathy I thought about. I've met both kinds of people -- those who are bothered by it and those who don't care about it."

He added, "The idea is to highlight the fact that you shouldn't be bothered about it. That, in a nutshell, is the message of our film."

Talking about Ujda Chaman releasing a week before Bala, Ayushmann said, "It happened with the Bhagat Singh films, also. The good film will do well. I'm confident about our film. It's a beautiful film and one of the best scripts I've ever read. Anybody can come up with the same idea."