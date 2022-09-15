Tisca Chopra reacts to success of Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, advises makers to bring new concepts | Exclusive

Tisca Chopra-Brahmastra

Actress Tisca Chopra has shared her thoughts about the dry spell of Bollywood and she even reacted to the success of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The Taare Zameen Par star is geared up to amaze her audience with her upcoming action-horror-thriller series Dahan. While interacting with DNA, Tisca broke the silence on the dull phase of Bollywood, and she stated that audiences are conveying makers to give them something new, something unique.

At first, Chopra opened up on Brahmastra and said, "It's wonderful to hear that films are finding their audience kyuki actors bina apni audience ke kya hai." Then she further added that makers should bring up something new, as the audience has evolved, and their dynamics have been changed post-pandemic. "I also think that we must present newer, fresh concepts to entertain our audience. They are telling us that 'they want something new,' and we all should listen to them carefully and inculcate it."

Tisca proudly stated that before Ranbir's film, her film JugJugg Jeeyo found its audience, and they welcome novel narratives. "Before Brahmastra, even JugJugg Jeeyo did well, so the audience is asking for a change, and makers should fulfil their demands, and make changes accordingly."

Chopra further added that the makers have to reassess themselves. "They all should jot down the likes and dislikes of millennials, the younger generation. What they want to see, woh hume dhyaan se consider karna chaiye. We should understand that this is the reality of post-pandemic. People have been exposed to a new universe, their palette has evolved, and their taste has evolved, and they want something new."

Speaking about Ranbir's Brahmastra, the film has earned Rs 164 crores in India. Tisca Chopra's Dahan will stream on Disney plus Hotstar from September 16. The show also stars Saurabh Shukla in the primary role.