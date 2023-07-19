Headlines

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

Shweta Tiwari, winner of 'Bigg Boss 4' and star of the famous TV show 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki', worked in the Pakistani action romance film 'Sultanat', which was released in 2014.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a good fan following not only in India but in other parts of the world as well and very few people know that when the relations between the India and Pakistan were cordial, then many Bollywood stars worked in Pakistani films. On the other hand, Pakistani artists also have a long history of working in Bollywood. In this article we are going to talk about some popular Bollywood actresses who have worked in superhit Pakistani films.

Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has made a name for herself due to her ipactful acting and this was the reason that she got a chance to work in a Pakistani film as well. She appeared in an item song in the Pakistani film 'Kabhi Pyar Na Karna'. Pakistani actors Veena Malik, Moammar Rana and Zara Sheikh played important roles in this film.

Kirron Kher

Veteran Bollywood actress Kirron Kher has also appeared in Pakistani films. She gave a tremendous performance in Pakistani film 'Khamosh Pani', which released in 2003. Kirron Kher also won several awards for this film, including Best Actress at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari, winner of 'Bigg Boss 4' and star of the famous TV show 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki', worked in the Pakistani action romance film 'Sultanat', which was released in 2014. It is said to be most expensive film of Pakistani film industry of its time with a budget of Rs 22 crore. Sultanat was released as a film and was later turned into a television series.

Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora failed to excel as an actor in Bollywood this is the reason why she quit Hindi film industry. But you will be surprised to know that Amrita has worked in a Pakistani film. Amrita Arora appeared in a small role in the film 'Godfather: The Legend Continues'.

Shilpa Shukla

Shilpa Shukla, who grabbed limelight after working in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Chak De' has also worked in Pakistani film. She was seen working with Kirron Kher in Pakistani film 'Khamosh Pani'.

 


 

