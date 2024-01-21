This Bollywood star was college topper, worked as background dancer, later gave 3 Rs 100-crore hits

This actor worked as a background dancer before making it big in Bollywood.

Many Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more left their education to pursue a career in films and are now one of the biggest names in the industry. Another actor who left his studies midway was a college topper.

The actor we are talking about was an outsider who made his way to the top through his hard work. He left engineering to pursue acting and starred in a number of memorable films. He is none other than Sushant Singh Rajput.

Born in Patna, Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput completed his schooling in Delhi. The actor reportedly had an interest in astrophysics and won the National Olympiad in Physics. Not only this, the actor cleared 11 engineering entrance exams and secured an AIR 7 in DCE’s exam. The actor was always good in studies but he didn’t have an interest in engineering and always wanted to be an astronaut and later an Air Force pilot but was also interested in Bollywood as he was a fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput as background dancer

During his course, he enrolled himself in Shiamak Davar’s dance classes and soon after that he also began acting classes under theatre director Barry John. He started his journey as a background dancer and featured in Dhoom Again song of Dhoom 2 and in Aishwarya Rai’s performance at the closing ceremony of the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Later, in his fourth year, Sushant Singh Rajput left engineering to pursue acting. He moved to Mumbai and took up odd jobs to make ends meet alongside working in the theatre industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s TV debut

Sushant was spotted by a casting team of Balaji Telefilms while he was working at Prithvi Theatre and got a call for an audition. He made his television debut as a second lead in the series Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. His performance in the show not only made a mark in the audience's heart but also on producer Ektaa Kapoor who then cast him as the lead in the popular show Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood journey

Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted by Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director of Kai Po Che! Who invited him for an audition? At the same time, the actor also got a scholarship at Stanford University but he gave it up to accept the offer of Kai Po Che! And the rest is history. The film was a commercial success and also starred Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao along with others in key roles.

After this, he starred in Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan-starred PK and though he had a small role, he created an impact with his acting. The film went on to be a blockbuster. The film collected Rs 792 crore worldwide. His other hit films include M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which collected Rs 215 crore at the box office worldwide and Chhichhore which collected Rs 211 crore worldwide.

The actor was at the peak of his career when he was found dead in his home in Bandra. Sushant Rajput left fans heartbroken as he breathed his last at the of 34. His last film Dil Bechara, which was released after his demise became a record breaker as it garnered over 95 million views in just 24 hours. The actor is still loved immensely by his fans.