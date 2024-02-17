Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

This Bigg Boss 17 finalist was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but he rejected Rohit Shetty's show for...

Reportedly, Abhishek Kumar was considered for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, but he rejected the offer.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 06:31 PM IST

Ever since Bigg Boss 17 ended, there have been speculations that a few contestants from the Salman Khan-hosted show will participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In the past few seasons, Rohit Shetty appeared on Bigg Boss grand finale week and even selected potential contenders from the Bigg Boss house. Now, as per the latest media reports, BB17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar was offered the show, but he refused to be a part of the show. 

Why did Abhishek Kumar refuse to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? 

As Times Now Digital reported, Abhishek was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi but backed out because of his fear. Abhishek isn't ready to face his worst nightmares. The report quoted a source who is closely related to the project, "He was honoured to be offered a spot on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, after much contemplation, he came to the realisation that he wasn't quite ready to face his fears on national television. He was scared to join KKK14, and that's why he turned down the offer." 

Abhishek Kumar's fears were even topic of discussion on Bigg Boss 17

In the last session of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek's claustrophobia was discussed and mocked by his former girlfriend, Isha Malviya, with her beau, Samarth Jurel. Abhishek fears deep water and has opened up about his limitations on the show. 

Abhishek Kumar's latest song with Mannara 

After Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek launched his first music single, Saanware, with Mannara Chopra. The song did well on social media, and his fans praised Abhishek's chemistry with Mannara. 

About Bigg Boss 17

On January 28, Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 and lifted the winner's trophy. Abhishek Kumar became the first runner-up of the show, Mannara became the second runner-up, Ankita Lokhande became the third runner-up, and Arun Mashettey became the fourth runner-up of the show. 

