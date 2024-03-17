This actress once swept studio floors, wiped vomit, one film changed her life, became Bollywood's top star, is worth...

This actress, who gave several hits with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Govinda, once used to wipe vomit, and sweep studio floors.

From Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar and many other actors did odd jobs, and struggled before they entered the glamour industry and became stars. Another actress who despite belonging to a filmy background, used to clean studio floors, later became an overnight star with her debut film.

The actress we are talking about has given several award-winning performances and has been a part of several Bollywood blockbusters. She made a comeback to the entertainment world with OTT. She is none other than Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon is the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon. However, despite belonging to a filmy background, she faced her share of struggles before making it big in the industry. She revealed in an interview with India Times that she started with sweeping floors and wiping vomit and said, “That is true. I started by cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I assisted Prahlad Kakkar, I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time, they used to say what are you doing behind the screen? You have to be in front of the screen; that is what’s meant for you, and I would be like, ‘no, no, me, an actress? Never.’ So I am actually in this industry by default, never grew up thinking that I would be an actor."

The actress got her first break in the film Patthar Ke Phool which starred Salman Khan and the film turned out to be a commercial success and also a breakthrough for Raveena Tandon and made her an overnight star. Her next few releases saw moderate success at the box office, however, her Telugu debut, Bangaru Bullodu, turned out to be a massive hit.

In 1994, Tandon had success by appearing in ten films out of which most of them were successful, and four films, Mohra, Dilwale, Aatish, and Laadla, were amongst one the highest-grossing productions of the year. After this, she never looked back and gave a number of blockbusters and hits like Anari No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Gharwali Baharwali, Aunty No.1 and Ziddi among others.

With several hits in her name, she became one of the top stars in Bollywood in the 90s and was also one of the highest-paid actresses of that times. Her years in the industry paid off when she won the coveted National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Kalpana Lajmi's Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. After this, she did several hits and moderately successful films.

The actress made her comeback to acting in 2021 with OTT. She made her digital debut with the thriller web series Aranyak and received positive reviews for her performance. Since then she appeared in blockbusters like KGF 2, and series like Karmma Calling and is now gearing up for another web series titled Patna Shuklla. The actress now owns a luxurious house and a swanky collection of cars and reportedly has a net worth of Rs 166 crore.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.