This actress lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns Rs 33 crore Switzerland house, carries Rs 13 lakh purse, her husband is...

Bollywood's Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 43rd birthday recently. Because Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut on this day, it was made all the more special. Apart from her career, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also well known for her luxurious lifestyle.

Kareena Kapoor Khan lives in Mumbai with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two children Taimur and Jeh in Satguru Sharan Apartment in Mumbai. Designed by known interior designer Darshini Shah, the house is spread across four floors.

This apartment is located in Bandra and has three bedrooms and a luxurious hall on one floor. Apart from this, the interior colour has been kept white and brown to give it a royal style.

With its posh location and marvelous interiors, the Kareena Kapoor house price is estimated to be over 103 crores as reported by GQ India.

In an interview given to TOI before moving into their new home, Darshini Shah said, "They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn’t want to move out. So, the new house has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also fond of reading. That is why a corner in the house has also been made for books. Selected books from all over the world can be seen here.

Till 2017, Kareena Kapoor Khan lived with her family in a four-storey house in Fortune Heights, Bandra. Its price was Rs 50 crore in 2013.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also owns a holiday home in Gstaad, Switzerland, that is worth Rs 33 crore, according to reports. The couple also own the sprawling stretches of greenery and the Pataudi Palace in Pataudi, Haryana.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's luxury bag worth Rs 13 lakh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also fond of luxury bags. Her collection includes the classic Chanel quilted, gold chain flap bag that costs about Rs 8,48,000. Another staple in her collection is the Hermès Birkin - a black and a tan - that is reportedly worth Rs 13 lakh.

