This actor drove taxi, ferry; debut was hit but didn't get him roles, had no work for years, then gave Rs 900-crore film

There are several actors whom the audience recognise by their face rather than their names. These artistes have played a gamut of roles in their careers, leaving a mark with their performances, if not attaining stardom. And most of the times, their stories are one of struggle and persistence. One such actor was a taxi driver and ferry operator before becoming an actor, and even then his struggles did not end.

The actor who drove taxi before his debut

Rajesh Sharma is a respected actor in Bollywood and Bangla insustry, having worked for nearly three decades. But before he found his breakthrough, Rajesh used to work as a taxi driver in Kolkata (then Calcutta). He said in an interview that he even drove a ferry to earn money and would rehearse plays in the evening. Eventually, he made his way to the National School of Drama, following which his luck turned and he got his first film role in 1996.

Rajesh Sharma’s hit debut and continued struggles

Rajesh Sharma made his debut with Gulzar’s Maachis in 1996. The film was a success but it did not do much for the actor’s career. He had no work for years and his next screen appearance was in a Bangla film in 2000. In fact, up until 2005 – when he did a small role in Parineeta – he had no Bollywood films. During this time, due to financial issues, he moved back to Kolkata doing negative roles in Bengali cinema.

Rajesh Sharma’s comeback and Rs 900-crore hit

As the decade turned, Rajesh Sharma’s luck did too. His performances in films like Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, and Special 26 earned him recognition. In 2015, he appeared in his two biggest hits – Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The latter was a huge hit, earning over Rs 900 crore at the box office. Since then, the actor has been prolific in Bollywood.

