Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Adani family makes huge Rs 66610000000 investment, it now owns…

Ukraine urges India to stand by Kyiv, rethink 'Soviet legacy' of Russia ties

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

India's highest paid TV star charges Rs 200 crore a season; it's not Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

Meet IIT graduate, got a government job, left to start his own firm with just Rs 5 lakh, now has Rs 1100 crore…

This actor drove taxi, ferry; debut was hit but didn't get him roles, had no work for years, then gave Rs 900-crore film

8 smallest animals in world

Ayurvedic herbs to reduce high uric acid in summer

Morning habits to reduce bad cholesterol levels in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet star kid with flop debut, has no blockbuster, but still more popular than Alia, Katrina, Deepika, Kareena

India's highest paid TV star charges Rs 200 crore a season; it's not Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor

Allu Arjun strikes iconic Pushpa pose with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, calls it ‘milestone moment’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor drove taxi, ferry; debut was hit but didn't get him roles, had no work for years, then gave Rs 900-crore film

This actor was once a taxi driver, his debut was successful but did not get him work

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 08:00 AM IST

article-main
Rajesh Sharma
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are several actors whom the audience recognise by their face rather than their names. These artistes have played a gamut of roles in their careers, leaving a mark with their performances, if not attaining stardom. And most of the times, their stories are one of struggle and persistence. One such actor was a taxi driver and ferry operator before becoming an actor, and even then his struggles did not end.

The actor who drove taxi before his debut

Rajesh Sharma is a respected actor in Bollywood and Bangla insustry, having worked for nearly three decades. But before he found his breakthrough, Rajesh used to work as a taxi driver in Kolkata (then Calcutta). He said in an interview that he even drove a ferry to earn money and would rehearse plays in the evening. Eventually, he made his way to the National School of Drama, following which his luck turned and he got his first film role in 1996.

Rajesh Sharma’s hit debut and continued struggles

Rajesh Sharma made his debut with Gulzar’s Maachis in 1996. The film was a success but it did not do much for the actor’s career. He had no work for years and his next screen appearance was in a Bangla film in 2000. In fact, up until 2005 – when he did a small role in Parineeta – he had no Bollywood films. During this time, due to financial issues, he moved back to Kolkata doing negative roles in Bengali cinema.

Rajesh Sharma’s comeback and Rs 900-crore hit

As the decade turned, Rajesh Sharma’s luck did too. His performances in films like Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, and Special 26 earned him recognition. In 2015, he appeared in his two biggest hits – Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The latter was a huge hit, earning over Rs 900 crore at the box office. Since then, the actor has been prolific in Bollywood.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

Meet Tamali Saha, who cleared UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, got AIR 94, is posted at...

Good Friday 2024: WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with family and friends

Meet actor who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman, Ajay Devgn, gave 15 flop films, his sister is..

Ila Arun says she's ‘shaken up’ by remix of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in Crew: ‘Why can’t they just…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement