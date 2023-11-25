This actor has worked with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap, struggled to buy a bus ticket, became a watchman after...

Despite working with Akshay Kumar, Anurag Kashyap and Kay Kay Menon, this actor became watchman to meet his ends.

Becoming an actor, attaining stardom and fame in Bollywood is a dream of every aspiring artistes. A talent works hard and spends several sleepless nights to get that one lucky break. There are artistes who have gained recognition, but their fame fizzled out soon, and they ended up struggling for survival.

Here's an actor, who got popular among the masses and filmmakers for his intense portrayal in films. He has worked with talented stars such as Akshay Kumar, and Kay Kay Menon, and collaborated with ace directors such as Anurag Kashyap and Nikhil Adwani. However, after gaining short-term recognition, this actor went out of work, and to meet his ends, he took a job as a watchman.

Savi Sidhu- A talent who struggled to survive after gaining fame

Savi has played minor but significant roles in movies such as Black Friday, Gulaal, and Patiala House. However, in 2019, he was spotted by Film Companion being employed as a watchman at a residential building in Parel, Mumbai.

Why did Savi quit films?

Savi didn't quit films, he took a break from it. In the video interview by the portal, Savi said that he took a break from films due to his deteriorating health. Savi also suffered some major personal losses. "The toughest phase of my life was when I lost my wife. Then my father passed away and my mother also died and later in-laws too. I was left alone. I am all alone."

Savi assumed that he would get work once he recovered. However, after recovery, Savi noticed that he was finding it difficult to get work opportunities. Thus, he decided to work as a watchman, to improve his financial condition. In the interview, Savi said, "It is a 12-hour tough job. It’s a mechanical job. I don’t even have money to buy bus tickets. To watch a film in theatre is like a dream now. My financial condition is not good." Despite the hardships, Savi said that he's hoping to bounce back and make a comeback in films

Savi got support from the film industry

Savi's interview with Film Companion went viral, and celebs such as Anurag Kashyap and Rajkummar Rao came in support of Savi. On X (formerly Twitter), Rajkummar tweeted, "Very inspired by your story, Savi Sidhu sir. Have always admired you work in all your films. Love your positivity. Will definitely ask all my casting friends to reach out to you... Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles."

Very inspired by ur story #SaviSidhu sir. Have always admired ur work in all ur films. Love ur positivity. Will def ask all my casting friends to reach out to u. Thank u @FilmCompanion for sharing his story. Perseverance is the key to overcoming obstacles. https://t.co/mITl3DsmzF — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 19, 2019

Savi's comeback in films

In 2020, Savi made a comeback in films with Neeraj Udhwani-directed Maska. In the Manisha Koirala, Javed Jaffrey, and Nikita Dutta-starrer, he played the role of Hasan. His current whereabouts are still unknown, but here's hoping the talent will soon find his place back in films.