The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri shares film’s deleted scene, video goes viral

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been praised by the public for uncovering the truth about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. On the one hand, the film received a lot of praise, yet it was also criticized by many.

He has now shared a deleted scene from the film on Instagram. As a result, fans have demanded to see more portions from the film that were removed.

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990, was banned in multi-racial Singapore as per the PTI report which states that the film has been assessed to be "beyond" the city-state's film classification guidelines.

As per the report, the authorities have assessed the Hindi-language film to be "beyond" Singapore's film classification guidelines, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a joint statement with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir. These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society. Under the film classification guidelines, "any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore" will be refused classification, the authorities told Channel News Asia as per the news agency.

Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, and Pallavi Joshi star in the film, which was written and directed by Agnihotri. The Kashmir Files, which was released on March 11, was a box office success, becoming the first post-pandemic film to gross Rs 250 crores in India.



When the BJP administration proclaimed the film tax-free in numerous states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it sparked controversy. The film is now accessible for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 from May 13 onwards for anyone who missed it in theatres.