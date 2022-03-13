'The Kashmir Files' team including Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi meet PM Narendra Modi

'The Kashmir Files' team, including director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, actress Pallavi Joshi, and producer Abhishek Agarwal, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 12. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles, the film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Sharing pictures of their meeting with the Prime Minister on his Twitter handle, producer Abhishek tweeted, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji". Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri retweeted his photos and added, "I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi".

People have been showering humongous love and praise towards the film. Agnihotri has shared multiple videos of audience reactions on his Twitter account, in which viewers are seen getting emotional about the film and breaking into tears after coming out of the theatres.

Abhishek Agarwal has earlier produced some Telugu films like 'Goodachari', 'Sita' and 'Kirrak Party'. On the other hand, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's previous films include 'Chocolate', 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal', and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.



Coming back to 'The Kashmir Files', it is the second installment in Vivek Agnihotri's political-series thriller. The first film in the series 'The Taskent Files' (2019) was based on the mysterious death of former Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and also met with a similar reception. He has already announced the third film in the trilogy, 'The Delhi Files' which is supposedly based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.