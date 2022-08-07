The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher poses with Rajinikanth at Rashtrapati Bhavan, photos go viral

Anupam Kher/Instagram

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher has recently dropped some happy photos with the one and only South superstar Rajinikanth.

He geo-tagged the location Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Wednesday, August 3, Anupam Kher met SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli at their home in Hyderabad and enjoyed a delicious lunch. He even bowed down in front of the maverick director and wrapped a shawl around him adding that he loves the simplicity and humility of one of the greatest Indian filmmakers.

Taking to his Instagram account, Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! #Simple #Successful #Maverick"

Anupam Kher and SS Rajamouli are two lucky people as their films have turned out to be massive blockbusters at the global box office. Kher's The Kashmir Files earned around Rs 340 crore while Rajamouli's RRR collected more than Rs 1100 crore becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Apart from Kher, the hard-hitting drama also featured Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Pallavi Joshi, and Prakash Belavadi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be seen next in the Telugu supernatural mystery thriller Karthikeya 2 headlined by Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran and slated to release in cinemas on August 12.