Emergency: Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's film, FIRST look out

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and dropped Anupam Kher’s first look from her upcoming film Emergency. Sharing the poster, the actress revealed that he will be playing the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the film.

Sharing the poster, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “If there is darkness there is light if there is Indira there is JayaPrakash …. Presenting @anupampkher as the people's hero, Lok Nayak JayaPrakash Narayan. #Emergency.” Anupam Kher reacted to the post and wrote, “Thank you for offering me this great role of #JayaPrakashNarayan. Jai Ho!”

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut shared a video on her social media where she can be seen enjoying her favourite meal with her co-star Anupam Kher on the sets of her next directorial film Emergency.

Taking to Instagram, the Dhaakad actor captioned the video, "Favourite actor @anupamkher and favourite food...kadi chawal and sookhe Aloo (dry potatoes)....wah! Life is set #emergency.

The first teaser for Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency has arrived after months of anticipation, and it is intriguing. The actress successfully impersonates former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's appearance and accent in the video she released. Sharing the poster she wrote, Presenting #EmergencyFirstLook!Portraying one of the most powerful and controversial women in the history of the world…#Emergency shoot begins.”

Meanwhile, she will be next seen in `Tejas`, in which she will be portraying the role of an Indian Airforce pilot. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Anupam, on the other hand, concluded the shooting of his upcoming film `Uunchai` with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, `The Signature` alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie `The Signature` was also out