Bollywood

'The Big Bull' producer Anand Pandit to have 'COVID-19 watchdogs' on sets of Abhishek Bachchan starrer

Abhishek Bachchan will soon start shooting for 'The Big Bull' which will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2020, 07:32 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan and the whole team of The Big Bull is gearing up for the final shoot schedule of the film. Produced by Anand Pandit and Ajay Devgn, the film is directed by Kookie Gulati and stars Abhishek in the titular role. Now that the actor has recovered from coronavirus, Anand Pandit is making sure that he takes the utmost precautions during the shoot of the film. For the same, COVID-19 watchdogs have been added to the prep.

Confirming the same, Anand stated, "I am concerned about the health of my cast and crew. At no point will the safety of my unit take a backseat during shooting. These COVID-19 experts will watch over every health precaution being taken on the sets."

He further shared, "The industry has to get back on its feet and hence shootings have resumed but we cannot slip at all when it comes to guarding ourselves against the virus. I am looking forward to finishing the shoot of 'The Big Bull' but at no point, will there be any compromise as far as the well-being of any artiste or technician is concerned."

Abhishek will soon start shooting for the film which is scheduled to hit the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar soon. 

The statement also read as "The film unit will strictly adhere to guidelines like wearing masks and face shields. There will be sanitization tunnels at all entry points, all surfaces will be sanitized and everyone will have to wash their hands at fixed intervals. Pandit will also restrict the number of visitors, regulate the movement on the set, and try to finish the remaining schedule at one go so that the pitfalls of travelling during the pandemic can be avoided. "

