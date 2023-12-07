Headlines

Bollywood

The Archies Twitter review: Netizens hail Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda's debut, but call film Zoya Akhtar's 'weakest work'

Netizens hail Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's performance in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor have finally made their debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film released on Netflix today (December 7) and has opened to mixed response from the audience. While some netizens hailed Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kpaoor's performance, others called film a disaster. 

Netizens are hailing Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s performance in the film, however, some are also of the thought that this is Zoya Akhtar’s ‘weakest work’. Some users on Twitter also compared The Archies to Student Of The Year and Zoya to Karan Johar. 

One of the tweets read, “sad to report that #thearchies kinda sucks. most definitely zoya akhtar's weakest work yet. using 2h 21 mins on bland romance & milquetoast politics is just... ehhh. and the acting is... oooooof."

Another tweet read, "Finished watching #TheArchies To my surprise I liked it None of the StarKid overacted Suhana too did a good job The masses might not relate to it much but it was a good watch for me."

Another user wrote, "Loving every second of it #ZoyaAkhtar does complete justice to the story I had a blast while watching #TheArchies #suhanakhan, #KhushiKapoor stand out performers #Agastaya was wonderful as well Loved it........."

Another wrote, "Really happy to see Bollywood trying a new genre & nailing it with #TheArchies… the new kids are amazing specially #AgastyaNanda & #SuhanaKhan." 

One of the users called the film a disaster and said, "#TheArchies on Netflix is a disaster! Zoya Akhtar direction butchers the original comic story.Nepo kids like #SuhanaKhan,#KhushiKapoor, #AgastyaNanda etc can't speak Hindi properly or act. Total time waste, avoid it! Few positives : side characters act better, set design is good."

The Archies is a teen musical comedy film, an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, set in an Anglo-Indian hill station in the year 1964. The protagonist Archie along with his gang explore friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion as young teens while trying to save the future of Riverdale from developers who plan to demolish a beloved park.

In the film, Agastya Nanda plays The Archie, Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan is seen as Vernoica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Saigal as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

