Thank God box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's film continues to decline, earns Rs 18.25 crore

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, the comedy-drama Thank God was released in the theaters on October 25. After collecting Rs 8.10 crore on its opening day, the film is continuing to decline at the box office with earnings of Rs 6 crore and Rs 4.15 crore in its next two days.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of Friday, October 28, Taran Adarsh informed that Thank God has collected Rs 18.25 crore in its first three days of release as he tweeted, "#ThankGod is on a declining spree… The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period… An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 18.25 cr. #India biz.".

The film has been alleged to be copied from a Danish film called Sorte Kugler or What Goes Around in English. Its IMDB page mentions its one-liner plot as, "A bitter and stressed man ends up in a car crash and gets another chance for life", which seems to be the story of Indra Kumar's film as well in which Sidharth Malhotra gets a second chance at his life when he suffers an accident and meets Ajay Devgn's CG, the modern-day equivalent of Chitragupta, who offers him a second chance at his life by playing the game of life and death with him.T



Thank God clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Satya Dev, and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action-adventure film Ram Setu, which opened to favourable reviews with cine-goers praising the Abhishek Sharma directorial for its thrilling plot and good action set-pieces.