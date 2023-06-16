Search icon
Tamannaah Bhatia trolled for going topless in sex scene in Jee Karda, netizens say 'aisi kya majbori thi?'

Tamannaah Bhatia faces the heat of the audience after the actress goes topless for an intimate scene in Jee Karda

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia goes topless for intimate scene in Jee Karda

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently seen in the web series Jee Karda. The actress broke her no-kiss-rule in the romantic drama and also went topless for a steamy sex scene in the web series. This has divided netizens. While some appreciate the actress’s beauty, a section of society is ‘disappointed’. 

Screen grabs from the movie Jee Karde is going viral on social media wherein the actress can be seen acting a steamy sex scene. The actress is currently under fire for her topless scenes. 

Netizens took to Twitter and shared their opinion on the actress’ scene. One of the users tweeted, “Tamannaah in 2016- “I won’t do kissing scenes, Tamannaah in 2023.” 

Another user tweeted, “Aisi kya majbori thi aapki? Didn’t expect this, worst act.” 

Another person tweeted, “#TamannaahBhatia is in 2nd innings of her Career. She is doing intimate scenes in Web series like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2! Shame on you for choosing disgusting & shitty roles.”

Another wrote, “Telugu actress #TamannaahBhatia, who worked with SS Rajamouli in Bahubali, is now promoting soft porn #LustStories2. Such a moral downfall for her after coming to Urduwood. Every artist from the south industry also must #BoycottBollywood.” 

Some even appreciated the actress and wrote, “Loved watching #Jeekarda on Prime.  The chemistry between friends melts your heart. Though Tammanah has greater screen time, Anya Singh slays with her role!”

Another tweeted, “Tamannaah Bhatia Can’t get out of this Watch Jee Karda on Prime for Tamannaah Bhatia's madness.” 

Helmed by Arunima Sharma, Jee Karda is an 8-episode-long romantic-drama web series starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, and Anya Singh in lead roles. The web series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

