Taali: Sushmita Sen shares intriguing first look as transgender activist Gauri Sawant from upcoming biopic

In the upcoming online series Taali, which Sushmita Sen announced, she would play the transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Sushmita shared the first picture from the show and wrote that it was an honour to convey Sawant's narrative to the big screen. Ravi Jadhav, a Marathi filmmaker, will direct the show.

Sushmita wrote, “Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

The Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, an NGO that supports safe sex and offers counselling to transgender persons, was established in 2000 by activist Gauri Sawant. The six-part series will follow Sawant's journey to becoming India's first transgender mother, as well as her hardships and setbacks. Additionally, the tender mother-daughter relationship will be emphasised.

A Mid-Day article states that every day, the show will need between 25 and 50 trans artists. For the crowd sequences that will be filmed over the next month, over 300 transgender actors have been hired. Two weeks of filming will take place at the Dahisar studio before the cast and crew relocate to the Lata Kunj villa in Irla.

Sushmita, who has a tonne of projects in the works, anticipates finishing the show by November and then starting production on Ram Madhvani's Aarya's third season.

Talking about the project, producer Deepak Mukut had told Indian Express, “We are very thrilled to have Sushmita Sen on board for our upcoming film which is a biopic. She has always been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her skills on screen and she completely fits the bill of the protagonist of this biopic. We are sure it is going to be an exciting journey for all of us.”