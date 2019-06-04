Sushmita Sen confirms making her digital debut, says 'Remember I am coming back as a newcomer!'

This is the era where many Bollywood celebrities are making their digital debut on several leading OTT platforms. From Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar are marking their presence digitally. Everyday some or the other report comes up of these celebrities making its way on OTT platforms much to the excitement of the fans.

Last year, at an event, when Sushmita Sen was asked about making a comeback, she had said that she will be making her digital debut soon. The former beauty queen stated, "I am very excited about this boom of a space where you can experiment with storytelling. I think I am more made for that than I am for a conventional setup."

During her recent interaction with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita also said, "We are brainstorming with really cool companies right now for both Netflix and Amazon Prime. We are kind of creating content that I fit right into. When I say that, remember I am coming back as a newcomer. No one can today say 'Oh, I loved her in that movie yesterday and I'd love for her to kind of stick to that'. You have forgotten everything."

She added, "I want to go on record to say this I have the most loyal and the most loving fan following. They have consistently over the years have been waiting for me to come back and I'd rather have that than 'I don't want to watch it again, man, I'm done watching her.' I have to do something to come back for them."