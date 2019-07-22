'Super 30' Box Office Report Day 8: Hrithik Roshan's film gains speed over second weekend, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Hrithik Roshan is currently on cloud nine. His latest release Super 30 has seen a turnover in the second weekend and now crossed Rs. 100 crore mark. The movie faced little competition from Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, but instead has slowed down that movie's collections post its release.

Hrithik Roshan portrays the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in the story. Super 30, which was already declared a hit, is now on a journey to becoming superhit. The film crossed Rs. 80 crore mark and sailed past Rs. 100 crore mark with ease over the weekend itself.

Super 30 is working best in Mumbai, followed by Delhi and UP. It however is performing miserably in Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Central India and other provinces. Tweeting about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Super30 contribution from several circuits... Mumbai: 31.49 cr DelhiUP: 20.66 cr Punjab: 8.77 cr Rajasthan: 4.63 cr Bihar: 3.59 cr West Bengal: 5.85 cr Nizam: 5.32 cr CI: 3.82 cr CP: 4.75 cr Total till [Sunday] 21 July 2019."

He also tweeted, "#Super30 crosses 100 cr... Grabs a major chunk of market share, despite local and #Hollywood movies proving tough competitors... Biz multiplied rapidly on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr. Total: 100.58 cr. India biz."

"#Super30 biz at a glance... Week 1: 75.85 cr Weekend 2: 24.73 cr Total: 100.58 cr India biz. #Super30 growth in biz... Week 2... Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 89.14% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 36.93 % India biz.," added Taran.

Super 30, also starring Mrunal Thakur, has been directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie has received a thumbs up from critics and audiences alike, and good word-of-mouth is expected to give Super 30 more boost over the coming days. The weekend will prove crucial for Hrithik Roshan starrer and it can help give the movie a huge boost.